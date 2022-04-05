ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MO

California business buys STL financial planning firm

Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

St. Louis-based retirement advisory firm Horseman Group has been acquired...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

San Francisco-based financial firm formally opens Omaha location

A San Francisco-based company specializing in financial technology formally opened its Omaha office on Wednesday. It eventually will welcome more than 100 employees. Unison will operate out of the Landmark building at 13th and Farnam streets. Unison lets homeowners pull equity out of their homes without incurring debt or making...
ECONOMY
The Telegraph

Hope is not a viable business plan

Pooja Agnihotri, said “Fighting a change and clinging to the same old ways of doing things have never proved to be productive for anyone - you or your customers." We have all known businesses that failed. They had big dreams, great work ethic and small budgets. They hadn’t budgeted marketing and hoped word of mouth would spur business growth. They hoped great customer service would set them apart.
ALTON, IL
Law.com

To Keep Key Clients, Firms Are Turning to Business Expertise

“If I call up the best heart surgeon in the country and they answer their own phone on the first ring, that would be a cause of concern for me,” University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School chief innovation officer Jennifer Leonard said. Putting business professionals in more client-facing roles...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
California Business
City
Folsom, CA
Folsom, CA
Business
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
State
California State
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
California, MO
Business
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Bisnow

California Investment Firm Buys Union City Apartments As First Atlanta Property

A Los Angeles real estate investment firm has made its first purchase in Metro Atlanta with a 320-unit apartment property in Union City. MJW Investments has purchased Hidden Lake Apartments, less than 20 miles south of Downtown Atlanta, in an off-market transaction for an undisclosed sum, it announced Tuesday. The property was owned by 4050 Morgan Road Holdings LLC, which is attached to the New York-based company Emerald Empire.
UNION CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stl#Financial Planning#Assets Under Management#Horseman Group#Allworth Financial
Herald Community Newspapers

Five Benefits of Financial Planning for Women

- Women often juggle many important duties. They are caregivers, business owners, household managers, community leaders and volunteers. Balancing these varied responsibilities often affects their financial needs and outlook, and it can present some challenges to reaching their personal and financial goals. Working with a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional can...
ECONOMY
WLOS.com

Lionhead Financial Planning

At Lionhead Financial Planning, we specialize in holistic retirement planning. We believe everyone should be able to live the retirement they've always wanted. Our team is eager to work with you on a well thought-out strategy that can get you there with boldness, confidence and a sound understanding of your financial future. To learn more, you can visit the website https://lionheadfinancial.com/
PERSONAL FINANCE
bizjournals

Financial consulting firm approaches $1M in revenue at newly established Charlotte office

Dallas-based Embark is approaching $1 million in revenue at its Charlotte office, less than a year after launching it. Embark, a financial consulting and advisory services firm, logged $47.7 million in revenue in 2021 — a 114% year-over-year jump. This past year, it also more than doubled its headcount to 300 people and opened new offices here and in Tampa Bay, Florida.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Diego Channel

California governor floats $100M plan for tribes to buy land

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed giving $100 million to Native American tribes. Newsom said Friday the tribes could use the money to purchase and preserve their ancestral lands. It's part of Newsom's plan to make sure nearly one-third of California's land and coastal waters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

JPMorgan to buy Irish fintech firm Global Shares

March 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Tuesday it would buy Global Shares, an Irish fintech firm whose software helps businesses manage employee stock plans. The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, was expected to close in the second half of this year. Founded...
BUSINESS
The Florida Times-Union

Editorial: Small businesses hire most people in America and Floridian businesses need support

The coronavirus continues to be a gamechanger for many small businesses throughout the country, including those in Florida. When the pandemic hit two years ago, small businesses were faced with challenges never seen before.  While businesses of all sizes have faced recessions before — including 2008 — the pandemic brought on unusual challenges...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Amazon union vote may herald fairer, more equal society

I grew up in a relatively equal society, at least as far as incomes were concerned. Obviously there were class differences in 1974, the year I graduated from college; some jobs paid much better than others, some people were rich while others were desperately poor. But for most Americans these differences were much narrower than they are today. ...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy