Boulevard brewmaster exits for another company

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fans of Great Basin Brewing Company can expect more innovation and continued growth. Those are just some of the goals behind some new moves by the company. One of the biggest changes announced is that -- for the first time ever -- Great Basin has two brewmasters. Brewmaster Evan Eldridge will be overseeing the brew pubs while Brewmaster Aaron Halecky will focus on the production and distribution side. And they can’t wait to get more creative and get their beer to more people.
ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
The Wichita food truck community has lost one of its own. Troy Evans, who in 2019 opened The Bomb BBQ, died on Tuesday, confirmed the truck’s manager, Denise Watson. He was 51. Evans’ first career was working as a bomb builder in the 184th Intelligence Wing of the Kansas...
Stephenson's Apple FarmPhoto on postcard by R.G. Askren postmarked 1972 via cardcow.com. One of the popular restaurants I used to frequent from the time I moved to Kansas City as a teenager into my adulthood was Stephenson's Apple Farm Restaurant. This restaurant was located at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri. Who could forget the apple fritters and then want to imitate them by trying to make them at home? In 1971, the restaurant published a bound book of recipes which is still listed on Amazon although it is not currently available. However, you can find the restaurant's favorite recipes online like the baked chicken in butter and cream.
This billionaire asks his fans not to look him up on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. He says, "I've got better things to do. And frankly, so do you." He is an accomplished artist, engineer, and entrepreneur. His name is Jim McKelvey, and his net worth exceeds $4.2 billion, making him the fourth richest person in Missouri.
Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas River will turn red soon, but the City of Topeka says there’s no reason to panic. According to a Facebook post, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey and other partners injected a harmless, bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River near the cities of of Rossville and Topeka from […]
There are very few places in America where you can dive underwater in an old lead mine, but that's exactly what you can do in Missouri. Some divers have shared video of what lurks underneath those waters. There's no location quite like the Bonne Terre Mine. The official website says...
The above video is from November 3, 2021. ST. LOUIS – The fourth season of “Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire” was filmed in St. Louis and features only St. Louis area chefs. It will soon air on April 16. The season was filmed just outside of St. Louis Union Station in October and November 2021. This […]
If you are a fan of Netflix's show Bridgerton, then you are going to love this English Renaissance-style home in St. Louis. Get ready to step back in time with this beautiful mahogany paneling and, oak linenfold paneling in this $2.6 million home in St. Louis, Missouri. The outside alone reminds me of something you would see in a TV show or movie set back in England in the 1800s, and the paneling is gorgeous. However, when you walk in and see the grand staircase, there is a section where the stained glass is just too beautiful not to stop and appreciate.
If you're planning a weekend getaway or a vacation to the Kansas City area sometime in the near future. Have you thought about starting off one of your weekend mornings with brunch? And no, I don't mean the free do-it-yourself breakfast bars some hotels offer. Yaknow, the ones where you toast your own bagels and make your own waffles. I mean an honest-to-goodness, hopefully, decadent spread of breakfast and lunch items, mimosas, and more.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To find The Shack, you’ll likely be getting off the beaten path to a white structure beneath the Lake Shawnee dam. Located at 2842 SE 29th St, The Shack (Shack II that is...) has been a staple in southeast Topeka for nearly 50 years. The original Shack burned down in the late 1970s and was soon after rebuilt.
It's a much-visited historic Missouri bridge. What could possibly go wrong if you were to visit it at night? If legend is to be believed, you don't want to find out. I love history and came across an interesting Reddit thread discussing Missouri urban legends. One I had never heard of was the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site. One user named "littlenovva" shared this terrifying story:
