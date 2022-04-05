ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Base Hosts 5th Annual Run to Home Base Florida

 4 days ago
Fort Myers, FL – Home Base Florida, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans, service members and military families, will host their signature fundraiser the 5th annual Run to Home Base Florida.

For one day a year, the home of Boston Red Sox Spring Training transforms into a racing venue as participants enjoy a beautiful and scenic run/walk through the tropical areas surrounding JetBlue Park, ending with the unforgettable experience of crossing home plate.

For more information on the event and how to register, please visit www.RunToHomeBaseFlorida.org.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

