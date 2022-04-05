Home Base Hosts 5th Annual Run to Home Base Florida

Fort Myers, FL – Home Base Florida, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans, service members and military families, will host their signature fundraiser the 5th annual Run to Home Base Florida.

For one day a year, the home of Boston Red Sox Spring Training transforms into a racing venue as participants enjoy a beautiful and scenic run/walk through the tropical areas surrounding JetBlue Park, ending with the unforgettable experience of crossing home plate.

For more information on the event and how to register, please visit www.RunToHomeBaseFlorida.org.