Chicago, IL

Horsegirl Craft the Ultimate Indie Rock Love Story on New Song ‘World of Pots and Pans’

By Jon Blistein
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago indie rockers Horsegirl channel their indie rock predecessors, and take a bit of music video inspiration from Ok Go, in the new clip for their latest song, “World of Pots and Pans.”. The simple video doesn’t involve elaborate treadmill choreography or anything like that, but still it...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

MUSIC
Entertainment
Comments / 0

