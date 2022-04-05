Horsegirl Craft the Ultimate Indie Rock Love Story on New Song ‘World of Pots and Pans’

A few decades back, an older, wiser critic said — we’re paraphrasing slightly here — that the problem wasn’t that we’re plagued by bad movies, but that we are now plagued by the same bad movie over and over again. This goes double for the works of director Michael Bay, whose work can be divided into two basic categories: Blockbusters in which giant robots blow shit up, and blockbusters in which regular human beings blow shit up. They are, however, more or less the same movie, regardless of whether they take place in deep space, old prisons-turned tourist traps, clone islands, or Miami. The storytelling tends to be less sophisticated than cave paintings, the volume goes to 111, the emphasis is on sound and fury signifying nothing, and the overall effect is designed to leave viewers dazed and confused, not necessarily in that order. Scream “vulgar auteurism” all you want — Bay specializes in making brash, cacophonous, high-calorie, low-nutrition fast-food cinema. You either consider this a perk or a precursor to the apocalypse.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO