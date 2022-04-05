Arte Popular, a collective of Latina artisans, launches its event to increase visibility and opportunities for the artistic work of the immigrant community in Hartford

Hartford, Ct. - 04/04/2022 - Vivid threads adorning a white blouse made by Lidia Diaz of Guatemala are on display during Arte Popular at the Park Street library on Monday. The all-day event included food, music and vendors as part of a program from Hartford Public Library aimed at supporting Hartford immigrant woman by helping them develop alternative revenue streams. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

A group of women bakers, designers, jewelers and other artisans gathered at Park Street Library at the Lyric on Monday to showcase the artistic work of the immigrant community of Hartford.

Arte Popular (“Art for the people”) formed in May of last year, months before the Park Street Library reopened at its new location at 603 Park St. They met in members’ houses and discussed how they could support each other’s work. All the founding members are immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries, including Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina.

The idea behind the collective was to create alternative economic models that benefit the artisans while breaking down the barriers that have historically prevented them from accessing training and financing. Monday’s event was just the first of the events planned. Arte Popular is planning entrepreneurship workshops at the library, as well as workshops where a participant can hone their own artisan skills.

“We talked about how people have so much to offer, but we also have to work other jobs and pay bills. We wanted to help create businesses or find a new model where we could do our work,” said Constanza Segovia, one of Arte Popular’s founders.

Segovia herself is a graphic designer and visual artist as well as a community organizer.

“Everybody here does this work informally,” Segovia says. “It’s a way to support ourselves more reliably.”

The Park Street Library is more than the location for Arte Popular’s meetings and events. It is a full collaborative partner, working with the group to receive grant from the Artists Fund and the Latino Endowment Fund. Support also comes from Hartford Public Library’s Mujeres Emprendedoras program.

Monday’s event was highly visible, filling the glass-filled front room of the library. “The library has a community room, but it’s upstairs, and nobody would have seen us there,” Segovia said.

Graciela Rivera, branch manager of the Park Street Library at the Lyric says that having Arte Popular’s opening event viewable from the front windows of the library was done “on purpose, to launch the project where people can see it and take part.”

Several big events were spaced throughout the day including a community breakfast, a tasting menu from the participating cooks and live music. Attendance was steady all day, both from those in the neighborhood who were anticipating it and those who just happily stumbled across it.

Children were a constant presence. “There have been lots of kids around,” Segovia said. “We knew there would be. Rather than make it an issue, we make sure we can do this so everybody can be part of this.”

Among the items for sale were suspiros pastries from Jeanny Duran of Venezuela, scented candles by Daniela Vergara of Colombia and beaded bracelets from the group’s youngest member, 14-year-old Anayeli Ortiz of Guatemala.

All the group’s founding members live in Hartford, but Arte Popular is open to those outside the neighborhood, and the city, and is likely to grow swiftly once more events and workshops are held.

“Our mission is to highlight our skills, put a value on our skills,” said Segovia.

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .