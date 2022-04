One thing that the COVID-19 pandemic laid clear is that when—not if—the next pandemic occurs, humanity needs to be much better prepared. In his Front Row lecture, leading infectious disease researcher Sumit Chanda, PhD, will share his research on how pathogens infect cells and how the immune system responds. He will talk about his team's efforts against the SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID illness, as well as influenza, Dengue virus, and HIV, and discuss how scientists are paving the way to better prevention and treatment for future pandemics.

SCIENCE ・ 20 DAYS AGO