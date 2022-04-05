ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

It's GROW time as local gardening plot nears opening

Grand Island Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK -- Are you dreaming of fresh-picked garden produce? Organizing your seed packets? Itching to get your hands dirty? Watching the weather and speculating about the growing season ahead?. If so, the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) invites you to grab your garden gloves and sunhat, and...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKMI

Kalamazoo is Growing! 4 Community Gardens for Local Residents

Thanks to a recent streak of warm weather, Michiganders are itching to start prepping their home gardens for the season. Though we may not have seen our final frost of the season yet, many local residents have already started their seedlings indoors. However, the Farmers Almanac says the time to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
9News

Proctor's Garden: It's pea planting time

DENVER — St. Patrick's Day has long been the traditional date to plant peas. No, it's not too cold or too early. Peas are cool season crops. They germinate and grow best in cool--even cold--weather. They can withstand temperatures as low as 25 degrees. Peas planted in warmer weather won't thrive and are magnets for spider mites. Try to get them planted by the beginning of April.
DENVER, CO
Daily Leader

Get growing with indoor kitchen garden

URBANA — Growing food is not limited to outdoors in the summer. With some planning, you can grow food indoors throughout the year. University of Illinois Extension horticulture educators Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle says that before starting an indoor kitchen garden, it is essential to think about what you want to gain by growing food indoors. You might wish to have herbs to give recipes a special touch or boost nutrition for added health benefits.
GARDENING
NBC News

Herb gardening kits can simplify growing your herb garden

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Select readers love gardening, and gardening doesn’t have...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Business
York, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Industry
City
York, NE
York, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
York, NE
Lifestyle
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Jumpstart garden season with easy-to-grow herbs

Winters in Fairbanks are long. When the leaves are blooming down south, we look out our windows and see piles of snow. You can bring the outdoors in and save money by growing your own indoor herb garden. To purchase fresh herbs, it costs $3 per container and they only stay fresh for a short amount of time. If you grow your own herbs, you are saving tons of money and adding beauty to your home.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Local Museums Get Grants | Garden Plot Registration | Nature Brackets

Two local museums have received grants. The DuPage Children’s Museum has received an Illinois Public Museum Capital Grant for $302,700. The funds come from Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, and are administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The museum will be using the grant for the permanent installation of The Questioneers: Read. Question. Think. Play! exhibit. It celebrates the characters of the Questioneers book series, brought to life by Naperville-based author Andrea Beaty. They celebrate diversity, discovery, and learning, while overcoming adversity and inspiring others. The multidisciplinary exhibit helps kids build empathy and skills with a journey into the world of science, math, art and engineering.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Bangor Daily News

These are the must-have gardening tools for first-time gardeners

This story was originally published in April of 2020. Some businesses that closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed their hours. First time gardeners may be surprised by the array of gardening tools available. However, with a few good tips — and a solid list of must-haves — you can stock up on what you need for a successful gardening season.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Gardening#Illegal Drugs#Alcohol#Project Grow Community#Project Grow Lrb#Nrd
KTEN.com

Get Your Garden Growing with a Watering System

Originally Posted On: https://timebusinessnews.com/get-your-garden-growing-with-a-watering-system/. The perfect way to save time and water with your garden is to install a watering system. Not only will this decrease the amount of time you spend doing yard work, but it will allow you to schedule when the plants are watered automatically. This saves you time and energy because there is no need to refill the hose or make multiple trips out into the garden.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Growing the lucky shamrock

March 17 is Saint Patrick’s Day. We Americans traditionally celebrate with two symbols of this special day with the wearing of the color green and enjoying the beauty of the “lucky clover” Shamrock or Oxalis plant. “Shamrock” is the common name for three different kinds of three-leaf clovers native to Ireland. The Shamrock was chosen Ireland’s favorite emblem because of a popular legend that St. Patrick had used it to illustrate the doctrine of the Holy Trinity.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Grand Island Independent

Calling all kids to Fun City in downtown York

YORK – A shiny new indoor playground and activity center – officially Fun City – was getting a workout Wednesday after school. Located where the York County Historical Society Museum was housed for years and years, Fun City debuted when the remodeling project ended at last and the Community Center re-opened to the public on March 30.
YORK, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pheasants Forever Raising Awareness of Wildlife Habitat Needs

(Area) Members and leaders of Pheasants Forever continue to battle upland habitat loss and declining pheasant and quail populations. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are grassroots, volunteer and membership-based organizations. Members are a diverse group of hunters, farmers, ranchers, landowners, conservation enthusiasts, and wildlife officials. Rachel Bush, conservation programs manager for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, says the common thread is all members want to make a difference for wildlife by conserving or creating habitat.
ANIMALS
Grand Island Independent

Wonderline: Readers ask about candidates’ residency, egg drop times, pipeline easements

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: There are four people running for the county commissioner seat currently held by Bill Bamesberger. He and the last person who held that district’s seat are and were from Henderson. That got me to wondering where everyone lives. Can you tell us where all the candidates are from?
YORK COUNTY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island Habitat for Humanity hosts shredding event Sunday

Have some old documents that need shredding? Donate them Sunday to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity. GI Habitat is hosting a paper-shredding fundraiser at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison St., in Grand Island, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. For the event, GI Habitat is partnering with Nebraska Region...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy