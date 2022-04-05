It's GROW time as local gardening plot nears opening

Two local museums have received grants. The DuPage Children’s Museum has received an Illinois Public Museum Capital Grant for $302,700. The funds come from Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, and are administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The museum will be using the grant for the permanent installation of The Questioneers: Read. Question. Think. Play! exhibit. It celebrates the characters of the Questioneers book series, brought to life by Naperville-based author Andrea Beaty. They celebrate diversity, discovery, and learning, while overcoming adversity and inspiring others. The multidisciplinary exhibit helps kids build empathy and skills with a journey into the world of science, math, art and engineering.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO