Miami, FL

Man shoots and kills wife at South Florida JCC

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Florida man who stabbed his wife on Saturday is accused of shooting and killing her at a JCC swim instruction class on Sunday. Police say the suspect, Carl Watts, allegedly offered the victim, identified...

KCTV 5

Man killed in overnight shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 10400 block of East Truman Road around 11:15 p.m. According to police, they arrived on scene where they found a 33-year-old man inside a home with multiple gunshot...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WTVM

Man injured in South Lumpkin Rd. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after one man was shot on South Lumpkin Road. According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. Monday, March 21. The man has not been identified but has non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WNCT

Carteret County man charged with shooting his wife

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing attempted murder charges after being arrested on Saturday for shooting his wife, officials said. Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Royal Pittman Rogers, 80, of Magens Court in Cedar Point was arrested after deputies said he shot his wife, Eleanor Rogers, 77. […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Florida Higher-Speed Train Strikes, Kills Man

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Brightline train struck and killed a pedestrian, raising the death toll since the higher-speed train line resumed operations in South Florida. News outlets say police in Hollywood, Florida, are investigating the death. The collision late Saturday happened a short distance from a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WUSA

Man killed in Capitol Heights shooting

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. Officers were called to the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive in Capitol Heights around 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police said...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
The Independent

Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

Malaysian authorities resumed search for a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern island.Authorities had expressed hope for finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued Thursday. She told authorities the four surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but they drifted away from the boat and were separated by the strong current.The group was diving in water about 15 meters (50 feet) deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles (40 kilometers) from the...
CBS Denver

Father of Three Among Those Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Killed In Shooting On Kedron Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police have been called to a shooting in Homewood. A man in his 50s was shot in the head around 10 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittsburgh Public Safety said there are no suspects at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY

