ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Our Human Future in an Age of Artificial Intelligence

By Adam Zewe, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing Dean Dan Huttenlocher, bringing disciplines together is the best way to address challenges and opportunities posed by rapid advancements in computing. What does it mean to be human in an age where artificial intelligence agents make decisions that shape human actions? That’s...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Artificial Intelligence Is Not a Strategy. It Is a Customer Experience Accelerator

If you read the news covering artificial intelligence (AI) developments on any given day, you may feel pangs of fear and dread. From the recent UN report on AI's potential to harm human rights to the use of AI in spyware to hack into journalists' phones, it can seem as though the developers and creators of AI applications have lost control of its powerful potential.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Improving biodiversity protection through artificial intelligence

Over a million species face extinction, highlighting the urgent need for conservation policies that maximize the protection of biodiversity to sustain its manifold contributions to people's lives. Here we present a novel framework for spatial conservation prioritization based on reinforcement learning that consistently outperforms available state-of-the-art software using simulated and empirical data. Our methodology, conservation area prioritization through artificial intelligence (CAPTAIN), quantifies the trade-off between the costs and benefits of area and biodiversity protection, allowing the exploration of multiple biodiversity metrics. Under a limited budget, our model protects significantly more species from extinction than areas selected randomly or naively (such as based on species richness). CAPTAIN achieves substantially better solutions with empirical data than alternative software, meeting conservation targets more reliably and generating more interpretable prioritization maps. Regular biodiversity monitoring, even with a degree of inaccuracy characteristic of citizen science surveys, further improves biodiversity outcomes. Artificial intelligence holds great promise for improving the conservation and sustainable use of biological and ecosystem values in a rapidly changing and resource-limited world.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Cell Type Discovered Deep in Human Lungs – With Regenerative Properties

Findings shine light on underpinnings of COPD, pave new direction for future research on treatments. A new type of cell that resides deep within human lungs and may play a key role in human lung diseases has been discovered by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Defying Expectations: NASA’s Pioneering Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Awarded Prestigious Collier Trophy

The first aircraft to achieve powered, controlled flight on another planet has garnered an award whose past recipients make up a timeline of aerospace innovation and achievement. The National Aeronautic Association has bestowed the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy on the team behind NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, cementing the pioneering...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmidt
Person
Henry Kissinger
scitechdaily.com

Human Lung Chip: Fighting Viruses Is As Easy as Breathing

Human Lung Chip reveals the effects of breathing motions on lung immune responses and leads to repurposing of potential therapeutics for respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. The average person will take more than 600 million breaths over the course of their life. Every breath stretches the lungs’ tissues with each inhale...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

NIH Launches Clinical Trial of Three mRNA HIV Vaccines

Phase 1 Study Is Among First to Examine mRNA Technology for HIV. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, has launched a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating three experimental HIV vaccines based on a messenger RNA (mRNA) platform—a technology used in several approved COVID-19 vaccines. NIAID is sponsoring the study, called HVTN 302, and the NIAID-funded HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN), based at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, is conducting the trial.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell Tech#Schwarzman College#Mit
scitechdaily.com

Neuroscientists Identify Fundamental Mechanism for Long Term Memory Storage

A University of Iowa neuroscience research team has identified a fundamental biochemical mechanism underlying memory storage and has linked this mechanism to cognitive deficits in mouse models of Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias. While working to understand how memories are formed and stored in the brain, the team identified...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Particle Physics Shock: Most Precise Ever Measurement of W Boson Mass Differs From Standard Model Prediction

Most precise ever measurement of W boson mass to be in tension with the Standard Model. After 10 years of careful analysis and scrutiny, scientists of the CDF collaboration at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced on April 7, 2022, that they have achieved the most precise measurement to date of the mass of the W boson, one of nature’s force-carrying particles. Using data collected by the Collider Detector at Fermilab, or CDF, scientists have now determined the particle’s mass with a precision of 0.01% — twice as precise as the previous best measurement. It corresponds to measuring the weight of an 800-pound gorilla to 1.5 ounces.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Unraveling the Mystery: How Wave-Particle Interactions Generate Other Plasma Waves in Geospace

Arase satellite uncovers coupling between plasma waves and charged particles in Geospace. Scientists unravel a bit more of the mystery underlying how wave-particle interactions generate other plasma waves in Geospace. In a recent study published in Physical Review Letters, researchers from Japan show that high-frequency plasma waves in the Geospace...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

AI Accurately Predicts If – And When – Someone Could Die of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

First-of-its-kind survival predictor detects patterns in heart MRIs invisible to the naked eye. A new artificial intelligence-based approach can predict, significantly more accurately than a doctor, if and when a patient could die of cardiac arrest. The technology, built on raw images of patient’s diseased hearts and patient backgrounds, stands to revolutionize clinical decision making and increase survival from sudden and lethal cardiac arrhythmias, one of medicine’s deadliest and most puzzling conditions.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Computer Science
scitechdaily.com

Unraveling the Mystery of Parrots’ Exceptionally Long Lifespans

Bigger brains have led some species of parrot to live surprisingly long lives, new research shows. Parrots are famous for their remarkable cognitive abilities and exceptionally long lifespans. Now, a study led by Max Planck researchers has shown that one of these traits has likely been caused by the other. By examining 217 parrot species, the researchers revealed that species such as the scarlet macaw and sulfur-crested cockatoo have extremely long average lifespans, of up to 30 years, which are usually seen only in large birds. Further, they demonstrated a possible cause for these long lifespans: large relative brain size. The study is the first to show a link between brain size and lifespan in parrots, suggesting that increased cognitive ability may have helped parrots to navigate threats in their environment and to enjoy longer lives.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Breakthrough Discovery of New Model for “Global” DNA Repair

Breakthrough techniques in living cells upend field. Two studies provide a radically new picture of how bacterial cells continually repair damaged sections (lesions) in their DNA. Led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the work revolves around the delicacy of DNA molecules, which are vulnerable to damage by...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Unveil How Our Memories Are Stored: The Format of Working Memory

A team of scientists has discovered how working memory is “formatted”—a finding that enhances our understanding of how visual memories are stored. “For decades researchers have wondered about the nature of the neural representations that support our working memory,” explains Clayton Curtis, professor of psychology and neural science at New York University and the senior author of the paper, which appears in the journal Neuron. “In this study, we used both experimental and analytical techniques to reveal the format of working memory representations in the brain.”
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s TRACERS Mission Passes Critical Milestone, Advances Toward Launch

NASA’s Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites mission, or TRACERS mission, has passed a critical mission review on March 31, 2022. The mission now moves into its next phase, advancing towards its target launch readiness date of July 27, 2024. “We’re excited to pass this major milestone and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

5,500 New RNA Virus Species Discovered in the Ocean – Tracing the Origins of Viruses and the Origins of Life

Ocean Water Samples Yield Treasure Trove of RNA Virus Data. Ocean water samples collected around the world have yielded a treasure trove of new data about RNA viruses, expanding ecological research possibilities and reshaping our understanding of how these small but significant submicroscopic particles evolved. Combining machine-learning analyses with traditional...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Pulsating Auroras: Like an Outdoor Nightclub

NASA’s citizen science projects are collaborations between scientists and interested members of the public. Through these collaborations, volunteers known as citizen scientists have helped make thousands of important scientific discoveries. Aurorasaurus is one such project that tracks auroras around the world in real time via reports on its website and on Twitter.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccine-Associated Breakthrough Bleeding Reported in Non-Menstruating People

Study draws attention to potential physical and mental side effects of vaccination in people with diverse gender identities. Many people who do not usually menstruate reported experiencing breakthrough bleeding or other period symptoms after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to new findings from an online survey by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
scitechdaily.com

Stanford Engineers Enhance the “Attack Power” of Cutting-Edge Cancer Treatment

Engineers develop a simple delivery method that enhances a promising cancer treatment. One cutting-edge cancer treatment exciting researchers today involves collecting and reprogramming a patient’s T cells – a special set of immune cells – then putting them back into the body ready to detect and destroy cancerous cells. Although effective for widespread blood cancers like leukemia, this method rarely succeeds at treating solid tumors.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy