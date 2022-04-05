ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk to join Twitter's board

By Clare Duffy, CNN Business
abc12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk is set to join Twitter's board of directors, a move that potentially boosts his influence over the social media platform and which comes one day after it was disclosed that he had become the company's largest individual shareholder. Twitter said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it...

www.abc12.com

