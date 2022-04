With metro-area COVID-19 cases down to some of their lowest rates since last summer, mask mandates and vaccine requirements have been lifted, imbuing this year’s spring thaw with a sense of renewedness and hope. The Twin Cities have already seen a slate of new restaurant openings: Asa’s Bakery debuted an expanded bagels and bialys menu at its new Nokomis location; Ties Lounge & Rooftop opened on Nicollet Mall with fast-casual Italian fare from Joey’s Meatballs; Soga Mochi Donut opened at Dragon Star Oriental Foods in St. Paul; and Lush returned in full marvelous form — plus biscuits from Betty and Earl’s — in Northeast.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 DAYS AGO