The Linda Lindas have a lot going on. Between class, homework and science tests, the punk-powered all-girl four-piece – with fans in Bikini Kill and Yeah Yeah Yeahs – are playing gigs and appearing on late-night talk shows. “At least it’s the weekend,” huffs Mila de la Garza over Zoom. At 11 years old, she’s the youngest member. Squished up next to Mila is her sister and bandmate Lucia, who dutifully reminds her that actually they’ve got shows to play this weekend. Relaxing is not on the agenda. That’s rock’n’roll, baby.Or more accurately, that’s punk. The group – made up...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 45 MINUTES AGO