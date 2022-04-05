Make a pet connection with Lilac

Cedar Bend Humane Society is the only humane society in Waterloo and they need our help to reach their goal. Not only can you order food at Panera Bread in their "Raise Dough for Shelter Pets" event coming up on March 23rd, but you can also use this as a fantastic volunteer opportunity. Simply go here to find out how you can help with this benefit, or any future events, to benefit animals.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 24 DAYS AGO