ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Punk legend Marky Ramone shares stories on stage in Ridgefield

By Keith Loria
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a member of the legendary Ramones — serving as drummer for 15 years for the band responsible for putting punk on the map with songs such as “Rockaway Beach,” I Wanna Be Sedated” and “Blitzkreig Bop” — Marky Ramone has quite the storied...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Carrie Underwood Shares the Story of New Single “Ghost Story”

“Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her,” Underwood said in a statement. Writers Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia crafted the song with Underwood in mind, and...
MUSIC
Mountain Democrat

Musical shares Jesus’ life story

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage, dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion. Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life in this production directed by Karl Johnson with musical direction by David Williams and choreography by Trace Landrum.
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Entertainment
GreenwichTime

Father John Misty Charms Us Like Cole Porter on LSD

If this record was released under anyone else’s name, the reviews wouldn’t have much to say. Lovely songwriting. Beautiful string arrangements. The bossa nova track “Olvidado (Otro Momento)” pairs well with a martini by the pool. Overall, solid album. No notes. But for Father John Misty,...
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Jack White Marries Olivia Jean Onstage in Detroit — Just Minutes After Proposing

How does Jack White cap off a whirlwind Friday? By staging a surprise wedding onstage in front of an audience of his fans, of course. According to a tweet by the Detroit News, White married his girlfriend, fellow musician and songwriter Olivia Jean, during his sold-out Supply Chain Issues tour opener at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre mere moments after proposing during a rendition of The White Stripes’ 2001 single, “Hotel Yorba.” White’s mother and Jean’s father, according to the Detroit Free Press, were in attendance for the impromptu nuptials, while each musician’s bass players served as best man and maid of honor.
DETROIT, MI
GreenwichTime

The Michael Bay ‘Ambulance’ Movie Review Drinking Game

A few decades back, an older, wiser critic said — we’re paraphrasing slightly here — that the problem wasn’t that we’re plagued by bad movies, but that we are now plagued by the same bad movie over and over again. This goes double for the works of director Michael Bay, whose work can be divided into two basic categories: Blockbusters in which giant robots blow shit up, and blockbusters in which regular human beings blow shit up. They are, however, more or less the same movie, regardless of whether they take place in deep space, old prisons-turned tourist traps, clone islands, or Miami. The storytelling tends to be less sophisticated than cave paintings, the volume goes to 111, the emphasis is on sound and fury signifying nothing, and the overall effect is designed to leave viewers dazed and confused, not necessarily in that order. Scream “vulgar auteurism” all you want — Bay specializes in making brash, cacophonous, high-calorie, low-nutrition fast-food cinema. You either consider this a perk or a precursor to the apocalypse.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Hell
Person
Marky Ramone
Person
Dee Dee Ramone
The Independent

The Linda Lindas: Meet the punk-powered school girls rising to rock’s feminist forefront

The Linda Lindas have a lot going on. Between class, homework and science tests, the punk-powered all-girl four-piece – with fans in Bikini Kill and Yeah Yeah Yeahs – are playing gigs and appearing on late-night talk shows. “At least it’s the weekend,” huffs Mila de la Garza over Zoom. At 11 years old, she’s the youngest member. Squished up next to Mila is her sister and bandmate Lucia, who dutifully reminds her that actually they’ve got shows to play this weekend. Relaxing is not on the agenda. That’s rock’n’roll, baby.Or more accurately, that’s punk. The group – made up...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy