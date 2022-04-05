ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk will join Twitter's board of directors

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk isn't just stopping at buying a stake in Twitter — he'll also have a seat at the table. As CNBC reports, Twitter is appointing Musk to the company's board of directors. He'll be of value as both a "passionate believer and intense critic" of the social network, according to...

Elon Musk now owns a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk now owns 9.2 percent of Twitter after purchasing $2.89 billion in stock, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing spotted by CNBC. The purchase follows recent criticism by Musk over the social media site's free speech policies. "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy," he tweeted last week.
