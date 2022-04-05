ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paula Patton's 'Unseasoned' Fried Chicken Recipe Video Horrifies Fans

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Actress Paula Patton is receiving the meme treatment on Twitter after her disastrous fried chicken recipe started trending...

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
869K+
Followers
88K+
Post
796M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

