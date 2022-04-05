Three More State Fair concerts announced

COLUMBUS – Officials have announced three additional concerts to be a part of the Ohio State Fair Concert Series powered by AEP Ohio’s Smart Grid.

Additions just announced are that Willie Nelson, Ice Cube, and Lakeside / ConFunkShun will be performing in the WCOL Celeste Center. The 12-day Ohio State Fair will feature a diverse selection of entertainment that appeals to many Ohioans and out-of-state fairgoers, including Christian, country, R&B, classic rock, funk, and comedy.

Tickets for shows announced today go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to a presale starting this Wednesday at 10 a.m., ending at 11:59 p.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the Fair, giving music lovers and comedy fans the opportunity to enjoy all facets of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair at the dates listed below.

The Ohio State Fair Concert Series powered by AEP Ohio’s Smart Grid shows announced to date include these events that tickets are already on sale for:

Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller July 28 at 7 p.m. $60, $75; Foreigner – The Greatest Hits, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; $40, $50; Nelly with special guest Breland, July 30 7 p.m. $35, $45; and Dru Hill / Raheem DeVaughn, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. $30.

Other concerts set include: Zach Williams, with special guest We the Kingdom, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. tickets are $30; Scotty McCreery, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m., tickets, $30; and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Aug. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m., tickets, $45, $55.

For those concerts just announced here are the details:

Ice Cube

Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $40, $50

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie

Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $47, $62

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Lakeside / Con Funk Shun

Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $30

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

One additional paid concert, as well as free events held in the WCOL Celeste Center are yet to be announced.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the Fair include Fair admission. Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets or phone centers. The Ohio State Fair plans to follow applicable state and local protocols related to the spread of COVID-19.

With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2022 Ohio State Fair will run July 27 - Aug. 7. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.