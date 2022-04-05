ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Three More State Fair concerts announced

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS – Officials have announced three additional concerts to be a part of the Ohio State Fair Concert Series powered by AEP Ohio’s Smart Grid.

Additions just announced are that Willie Nelson, Ice Cube, and Lakeside / ConFunkShun will be performing in the WCOL Celeste Center. The 12-day Ohio State Fair will feature a diverse selection of entertainment that appeals to many Ohioans and out-of-state fairgoers, including Christian, country, R&B, classic rock, funk, and comedy.

Tickets for shows announced today go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to a presale starting this Wednesday at 10 a.m., ending at 11:59 p.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the Fair, giving music lovers and comedy fans the opportunity to enjoy all facets of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair at the dates listed below.

The Ohio State Fair Concert Series powered by AEP Ohio’s Smart Grid shows announced to date include these events that tickets are already on sale for:

Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller July 28 at 7 p.m. $60, $75; Foreigner – The Greatest Hits, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; $40, $50; Nelly with special guest Breland, July 30 7 p.m. $35, $45; and Dru Hill / Raheem DeVaughn, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. $30.

Other concerts set include: Zach Williams, with special guest We the Kingdom, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. tickets are $30; Scotty McCreery, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m., tickets, $30; and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Aug. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m., tickets, $45, $55.

For those concerts just announced here are the details:

Ice Cube

Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $40, $50

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie

Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $47, $62

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Lakeside / Con Funk Shun

Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $30

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

One additional paid concert, as well as free events held in the WCOL Celeste Center are yet to be announced.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the Fair include Fair admission. Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets or phone centers. The Ohio State Fair plans to follow applicable state and local protocols related to the spread of COVID-19.

With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2022 Ohio State Fair will run July 27 - Aug. 7. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

NY State Fair Adds Classic Band to Summer Line Up! Just Announced!

The New York State Fair is known for many things! Food, fun and concerts to name a few! Steve Miller Band! ZZ Top! Chicago and Reo Speedwagon are just some of the artists that have played to huge crowds at the fair in the past. Today's announcement adds an artist that has a chance at drawing the biggest crowd ever!
MUSIC
Town Square LIVE News

Trace Adkins, Frank Reyes top off 2022 State Fair concert lineup

Photo courtesy of Delaware State Fair. The Delaware State Fair has announced its final two headline acts for the 2022 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the M&T Bank Grandstand. Country music star Trace Adkins and Dominican bachata artist Frank Reyes will top off the star-studded list of acts that already includes Hank Williams Jr., Sam Hunt, Nelly, Toby Mac, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Belgrade News

Fair announces 2022 competitive events

The Big Sky Country State Fair is now accepting entries for the various competitive events taking place at the 2022 fair, ranging from the much-loved Barnyard Brawl (think Calf Scramble, Mutton Bustin’ and more!), the hair-raising Bozeman Roundup Ranch Rodeo, and the traditional competitive exhibits with fun NEW classes!
BOZEMAN, MT
98.1 The Hawk

New York State Fair Adds Another Country Act to Its 2022 Concert Lineup

For the last month or so, the Great New York State Fair has slowly been releasing the acts that will be performing during the Fair that goes from August 24th to September 5th. Some of the acts that already have been announced include rapper Ice-T, 90s superstars Boyz II Men, rapper Nelly, 90s alternative group the Gin Blossoms, and two of my favorites, classic rockers Night Ranger and Foreigner.
MUSIC
Citrus County Chronicle

Good Times: Crafts, concerts and more

The GFWC Crystal River Woman's Club Spring Art and Craft Fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 26 at the Woman's Club, 320 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River. There will be a wide variety of unique items available such as wreaths, lamps, jewelry, fused glass, pet gifts, embroidered items, photography, greeting cards, ornaments and more.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Raheem Devaughn
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Nelly
WVNS

State Fair of WV announces Clay Walker as next performer

FAIRLEN, WV (WVNS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced their next performer in this year’s lineup. The State Fair announced today, March 21, 2022, they would be adding country music legends Clay Walker with special guest Tracy Byrd Music to the lineup for the 2022 Concert Series. The announcement can be read in […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Concerts#Aep Ohio#Smart Grid#Lakeside Confunkshun#The Wcol Celeste Center#Ohioans#Christian
INFORUM

Vince Neil and Great White concert canceled at Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO — One of the concerts on the 2022 Red River Valley Fair entertainment lineup has been canceled. Fair officials announced Tuesday, March 15, that the Vince Neil, Great White and Vixen concert scheduled for July 16 has been canceled. A Facebook post said the cancellation was "due to circumstances beyond anyone's control," adding, "This is in no way a negative reflection on, nor any fault of the artists, (promoter) or venue, but an unfortunate set of circumstances."
WEST FARGO, ND
Athens Messenger

Meet the Athens Stars -Mitchell and Schmalenberg

Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating. Name: Patty Mitchell Job Title: Executive Director/Founder Passion Works Studio What is...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

National Poetry month to be celebrated

Calling all Athens County wordsmiths: It’s time to celebrate National Poetry Month, as well as the 20th anniversary of the Athens Municipal Arts Commission. AMAC has brought us the very existence of ARTS/West; Art Outside the Box (traffic boxes wrapped in work by local artists, which citizens surely have seen brightening corners around town; the moving photo exhibit by the Athens Photographic Project along the wall of the parking garage; the annual Athens Music and Arts Festival, held on Union Street in August; and the...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Fashion Show Slated for April 22

The inaugural graduating class of Hocking College’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program will present a fashion show. This event will take place April 22 at The Lodge at Hocking College from 6-9pm. Ticket prices for the show are $20 for general admission or $75 for VIP admission. General...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Athens Messenger

Rising Suns Pharmacy

Rising Suns Pharmacy, a non-profit pharmacy aimed to help patients who cannot afford their medications, uses grant funding to purchase medications from the Dispensary of Hope and also receives donations through Sirum. Patient eligibility guidelines are for those who are 200 percent and below the federal poverty limit, whose medication spend is over five percent of their income and who live in Athens, Morgan, Washington, Perry, Meigs, Hocking and Vinton counties. ...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Frank Crumit and his Ukulele

Here is a riddle: What is round on the ends and high in the middle? The man that made that riddle into a popular song in the 1920s was Frank Crumit. He was born in 1889 in Jackson, Ohio. He was involved with almost every aspect of musical entertainment including vaudeville, the Broadway stage, records and radio.
JACKSON, OH
Athens Messenger

Glouster Library Hosts Meet The Author Event

GLOUSTER — Author Steve Miller will be discussing his latest book at the Glouster Public Library located at 20 Toledo St. Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Entitled, “Awakening Courage: Stories of Grit, Resilience, and Toughness,” Miller’s book focuses on the daily lives and struggles of the tight-knIt members of a rural southeastern Ohio community located in the Appalachian foothills.
GLOUSTER, OH
Athens Messenger

Meet the Athens Stars: Tim Martin and Mason Norman

*Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating. Name:...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
497
Followers
910
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy