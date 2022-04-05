ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police: Suspect’s brother arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

By Katelyn Stark, Eric Spillman, Kimberly Cheng
 4 days ago

Police said a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting that killed six people in downtown Sacramento, KTLA sister station KTXL reported.

Smiley Martin, 27, was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by gunfire at the scene of the shooting on K and 10th streets, police said.

He has been under the supervision of officers and once he is discharged from the hospital, the police department said he will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Martin faces charges on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possessing a machine gun.

Martin’s 26-year-old brother, Dandrae, has already been arrested as a “related suspect.” He faces felony charges on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convicted person carrying a loaded firearm.

New details about suspect in mass shooting arrest

“This individual has not been arrested for any homicide related to this incident. The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence. This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert about Dandrae Martin’s arrest.

Eighteen victims were wounded early Sunday morning, sparking chaos in an area of downtown known for its nightclubs and entertainment scene. Six people died.

At the scene, investigators said they found over 100 shell casings and a stolen handgun that had been converted into an automatic firearm.

SWAT team members and detectives have since served search warrants at three homes.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg thanked Sacramento officers following both arrests.

“Thank you to all the hardworking officers in the @SacPolice who have worked so methodically and quickly to apprehend suspects in this horrific shooting,” the mayor tweeted early Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department is gathering video and photo files from witnesses through its evidence portal . A QR code was also created for people who may have captured the mass shooting on their smartphones.

