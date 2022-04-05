GM and Honda team up to create ‘affordable’ electric vehicles

DETROIT — General Motors and Honda are working together to create new electric vehicles (EVs), including compact crossovers, that will be centered around GM’s proprietary Ultium battery.

In a news release, the companies said they would be making millions of electric vehicles beginning in 2027. While it specified compact crossover vehicles as being included, no other specifics about the number of car models or styles was made available.

“GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to delivery affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale,” GM chair and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “By working together, we’ll put people all over the world into EVs faster than either company could achieve on its own.”

The new vehicles are expected to be at a price point below $30,000, Ken Morris, a GM vice president, told CNBC.

The new models will share a common platform and new battery technologies that Honda and General Motors have been refining together, Car and Driver reported.

Honda and GM’s first collaborative vehicle, the Honda Prologue, is scheduled to be launched in early 2024, and will be followed by Acura’s first electric SUV, according to the company.

GM has said it plans to be capable of producing and selling two million electric vehicles worldwide by 2025, CNBC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group