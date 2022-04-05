ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Meieran for Multnomah County chair

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
The three of us have different backgrounds: David Dickson is co-founder of the Good Neighbor Project, serving downtown’s homeless; Rachel Clark is owner of the Goose Hollow Inn and daughter of former Mayor Bud Clark; and Mike Lindberg is a former Portland city commissioner. But we agree on one thing: There...

