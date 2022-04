Celebrate spring by visiting Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge! CLNWR (the former Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant at Karnack) has over 8,000 acres of beauty, diversity and historic interest. There are five established trails varying in lengths and habitats. You will see both how nature restores itself and how humans can help with restoring natural habitats. The auto tour route also takes you to the various trailheads where you can see some of the historic structures from LHAAP and signage discussing both the history and interesting biology of the refuge.

KARNACK, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO