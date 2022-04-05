ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

Hudson Woman Charged In Robbery Of Fairview Victim Dragged By Car

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8bSX_0ezrwQGJ00
Andrew Melian, Maritza Santos Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS

UPDATE: A wanted North Bergen woman who participated in a robbery during which a Fairview man was dragged by a car surrendered to police amid media attention, authorities said.

Maritza Santos, 24, eluded them for nearly a month following the Feb. 23 incident on Fairview Avenue, Fairview Detective Ralph Guastella said.

She'd been in the back seat of a Honda Accord that day when her boyfriend, Andrew Melian, also 24 of North Bergen, offered the borough man a ride, Guastella said.

Mistakenly thinking he'd forgotten his cellphone at home, the 32-year-old victim got out -- but then immediately tried getting back into the car after realizing the phone was in a bag he'd left on the seat, the detective said.

Melian began driving away, however.

The victim reached in through a window and was grabbed by an unidentified male backseat passenger who was holding a knife, Guastella said.

He was dragged more than two blocks before falling into the street, the detective said.

Melian then sped off.

The victim was treated for severe road rash, along with multiple scrapes and cuts, Guastella said.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Melian and Santos with various offenses, including aggravated assault by auto, robbery and endangering an injured victim.

Melian was jailed two weeks ago. A Superior Court judge in Hackensack released him the following day pending further court action, records show.

A search for Santos included a Daily Voice story with her photo: SEEN HER? Hudson Woman Sought In Robbery Assault Of Fairview Man Dragged By Car.

Word spread quickly. Soon after, her attorney called police, Guastella said.

Santos turned herself in last week. Like Melian, she was released from the county lockup within 24 hours, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Bergen, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Crime & Safety
Fairview, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, NJ
City
Hackensack, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Man Convicted In Crime Spree That Killed Beloved EMT, Mom Priscilla Godoy

A Newark man has been convicted of charges in connection with a crime spree and crash that killed a 29-year-old mom and EMT in 2018, authorities announced. Najeeh Green, now 30, was involved the spree that resulted in a man being shot in Newark, a woman being carjacked at gunpoint in East Orange as she unloaded packages from her car, and ultimately the death of Priscilla Godoy, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Superior Court
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
Daily Voice

NO LIE: Career Bergen Burglar Caught Breaking Into, Of All Places, An Alarm Business: Police

A career criminal from Bergenfield who’s been busted well over a dozen times the past two decades was caught breaking into an alarm business, Maywood police said. Myles Gerard Shanahan, 61, has a long history of arrests in several towns – Bergenfield, Closter and Tenafly, among them -- mostly for burglary, theft and shoplifting but also for assault and DWI, records show.
MAYWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
247K+
Followers
39K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy