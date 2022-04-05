Hudson Woman Charged In Robbery Of Fairview Victim Dragged By Car

Andrew Melian, Maritza Santos Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS

UPDATE: A wanted North Bergen woman who participated in a robbery during which a Fairview man was dragged by a car surrendered to police amid media attention, authorities said.

Maritza Santos, 24, eluded them for nearly a month following the Feb. 23 incident on Fairview Avenue, Fairview Detective Ralph Guastella said.

She'd been in the back seat of a Honda Accord that day when her boyfriend, Andrew Melian, also 24 of North Bergen, offered the borough man a ride, Guastella said.

Mistakenly thinking he'd forgotten his cellphone at home, the 32-year-old victim got out -- but then immediately tried getting back into the car after realizing the phone was in a bag he'd left on the seat, the detective said.

Melian began driving away, however.

The victim reached in through a window and was grabbed by an unidentified male backseat passenger who was holding a knife, Guastella said.

He was dragged more than two blocks before falling into the street, the detective said.

Melian then sped off.

The victim was treated for severe road rash, along with multiple scrapes and cuts, Guastella said.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Melian and Santos with various offenses, including aggravated assault by auto, robbery and endangering an injured victim.

Melian was jailed two weeks ago. A Superior Court judge in Hackensack released him the following day pending further court action, records show.

A search for Santos included a Daily Voice story with her photo: SEEN HER? Hudson Woman Sought In Robbery Assault Of Fairview Man Dragged By Car.

Word spread quickly. Soon after, her attorney called police, Guastella said.

Santos turned herself in last week. Like Melian, she was released from the county lockup within 24 hours, records show.

