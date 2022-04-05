ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

La Margarita wins IndyEater’s Munch Madness challenge

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8Q7B_0ezrwJKS00

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis restaurant is joining the University of Kansas in the winners’ circle! La Margarita has been voted as the winner of IndyEater’s “Munch Madness” contest.

16 local restaurants entered the competition and faced off in a head to head competition on the IndianapolisEater Instagram page .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkA2J_0ezrwJKS00
    Courtesy of @IndianapolisEater

This year’s theme was “Go-to Restaurants that Never Let You Down.” According to IndianapolisEater, the 16 restaurants were selected based on follower recommendations.

Workingman’s Friend dubbed home of best burger in Indiana

The first round came with some near impossible choices: downtown Latin hot spot Livery versus Fletcher Place’s brunch king Milktooth; Cajun mainstay Yats against SoBro pub Twenty Tap; and Fountain Square’s metal burger joint Kuma’s battling SoBro’s Fat Dan’s.

Some faceoffs were so close, only a vote or two separated the winner from the runner up like in the Dugout vs. Keystone Sports Review battle and the Baby’s vs. Lovehandle bout.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGATg_0ezrwJKS00
    Courtesy of @IndianapolisEater
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiIDQ_0ezrwJKS00
    Courtesy of @IndianapolisEater

The Elite Eight included Kuma’s, Bazbeaux, Milktooth, Keystone Sports Review, Yats, Chatham Tap, La Margarita, Baby’s.

La Margarita, Yats, Milktooth, and Kuma’s made the Final Four.

The final two standing: La Margarita vs. Milktooth with La Margarita taking the win in a 65% to 35% vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvsnV_0ezrwJKS00
Courtesy of @IndianapolisEater

IndianapolisEater is a social media account created to highlight Indy’s ever growing and evolving food scene.

The Munch Madness challenge was created in 2021 as a “fun way to blend the NCAA Tournament being held in Indy and our love for Indy food,” according to IndianapolisEater.

La Margarita will receive this year’s “Golden Fork.” The Mexican restaurant has been part of Fountain Square since 1984.

“Grateful for all the support. Happy to be the ‘go to spot’ for so many. 37 years and counting!” said La Margarita in a statement.

Last year, the Munch Madness theme was “Bang for your buck, Best value in Indy.” The Historic Steer-In on Indy’s east side was crowned the champion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indy bakery among ’32 Best Donut Shops in America’

There’s not much of a sweeter way to start your day than a fresh box of donuts, and one Indy institution has some of the country’s best, according to a new list. Food and dining site Thrillist has compiled a list of the 32 Best Donut Shops in America. Among the list is Long’s Bakery […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
FOX59

Here’s when the Indy area’s newest Chick-fil-A will open

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – A new Indianapolis-area Chick-fil-A will officially open this week. The Cumberland location, 9961 E. Washington Street near Mitthoeffer Road, includes a multi-lane drive-thru and contactless ordering through the Chick-fil-A app. Typical operating hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will open for business on Thursday, April 7. […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
Mashed

What Oyster Crackers Are Really Made Of

For anyone living in New England, clam chowder is a popular soup choice that happens to be accompanied by oyster crackers. But what's in a name? Oyster crackers are small, salted, puffy crackers that are especially popular in New England and Cincinnati. According to The Kitchn, oyster crackers are said to have been first created by the Adam Exton Cracker Bakery in New Jersey in 1847, but the Westminster Cracker Company, located in New England, says that they've made the crackers since 1828.
FOOD & DRINKS
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Munch#Madness#Pub#Food Drink#Indyeater#The University Of Kansas#Workingman S Friend#Latin#Fletcher Place#Keystone Sports Review
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy