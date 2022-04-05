La Margarita wins IndyEater’s Munch Madness challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis restaurant is joining the University of Kansas in the winners’ circle! La Margarita has been voted as the winner of IndyEater’s “Munch Madness” contest.

16 local restaurants entered the competition and faced off in a head to head competition on the IndianapolisEater Instagram page .

This year’s theme was “Go-to Restaurants that Never Let You Down.” According to IndianapolisEater, the 16 restaurants were selected based on follower recommendations.

The first round came with some near impossible choices: downtown Latin hot spot Livery versus Fletcher Place’s brunch king Milktooth; Cajun mainstay Yats against SoBro pub Twenty Tap; and Fountain Square’s metal burger joint Kuma’s battling SoBro’s Fat Dan’s.

Some faceoffs were so close, only a vote or two separated the winner from the runner up like in the Dugout vs. Keystone Sports Review battle and the Baby’s vs. Lovehandle bout.

The Elite Eight included Kuma’s, Bazbeaux, Milktooth, Keystone Sports Review, Yats, Chatham Tap, La Margarita, Baby’s.

La Margarita, Yats, Milktooth, and Kuma’s made the Final Four.

The final two standing: La Margarita vs. Milktooth with La Margarita taking the win in a 65% to 35% vote.

IndianapolisEater is a social media account created to highlight Indy’s ever growing and evolving food scene.

The Munch Madness challenge was created in 2021 as a “fun way to blend the NCAA Tournament being held in Indy and our love for Indy food,” according to IndianapolisEater.

La Margarita will receive this year’s “Golden Fork.” The Mexican restaurant has been part of Fountain Square since 1984.

“Grateful for all the support. Happy to be the ‘go to spot’ for so many. 37 years and counting!” said La Margarita in a statement.

Last year, the Munch Madness theme was “Bang for your buck, Best value in Indy.” The Historic Steer-In on Indy’s east side was crowned the champion.

