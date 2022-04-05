ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Bell Unveils a New Luxury Interior for its 429 Executive Helicopter

By Michael Verdon
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EW5y8_0ezrwEup00

Click here to read the full article.

Bell recently showed a new Designer Series interior for the executive version of its 429 helicopter . The materials include high-quality leathers, hardwood flooring options, hand-stitching on the seats, and metal finishes on features like lights, air valves, cabin handles and door latches.

“Part of our modernization process was to bring the 429 up to speed with a high-quality look and feel,” Matt Jayne, Bell’s manager of product marketing told Robb Report . “The type of customer for this helicopter is used to a certain aesthetic, since he’ll be moving between different assets like a luxury car or yacht. We wanted to make this a seamless process for them.”

Bell’s design team has looked at other sectors like automotive and marine to find new materials. Because it’s an aircraft, however, the materials have to be lightweight and flame-proof. The flooring was chosen because of its durability and style. “No longer do you have to cover up a high-end carpet with a plastic floor protector to keep it from getting dirty,” says Jayne.

LaShan Bonaparte, vice president of global sales, said that Bell has been working with clients to gain customer feedback for the new interior. The company wants to “provide a comfortable and luxury experience in the aircraft,” he said.

Clients, in fact, wanted leathers beyond the standard offerings for its corporate interiors, so Bell sourced new high-end materials. “We have three different color options for the upholstery and clients can mix colors or even invert them—choosing a red and gray leather mix for instance,” says Jayne. “It offers the ability to give it a unique look.”

The design team also added USB charging ports, and fold-down tray tables, while consoles are also available. The interior also features leather-wrapped handles and color-matched logo plates. The upholstery colors can also be matched with the exterior paint scheme.

The large-cabin 429 offers seating for seven, a cruise speed of 155 knots, and range of 411 nautical miles. Its 62-inch door is the widest in the industry for easy access. The first new Designer Series interior was shown last month at HAI’s Heli-Expo. It was delivered to a client in New Zealand.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Patek Philippe Unveils Its New Watches for 2022, Including Annual Calendars and a Bonkers Blue World Time

Click here to read the full article. Naturally, when it came to predictions for what new offerings Patek Philippe would unveil at Watches & Wonders in Geneva this year, much talk was of a certain uber-iconic timepiece, released in 1976 and first inspired, horological folklore has it, when its creator Gerald Genta beheld the porthole of a transatlantic ocean liner whilst lunching. Almost 50 years after its introduction, the Nautilus can be called the most prestigious sports watch in the world without fear of hyperbole. Alas, there was to be no update now, in another year that we’re creeping closer to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Built for Younger Owners, This Experience-Focused Explorer Yacht Isn’t for Sitting Around

Click here to read the full article. The idea of designing a yacht for Millennials would’ve been laughable just 10 years ago. But leading yacht designers are seeing their clients trending younger each year, with the most recent being millionaires in their twenties and thirties. Last month, Fraser Yachts reported a 10-year drop in the average age of its customers, due to an increase in young cryptocurrency investors and tech executives entering the market. The youngest client was 25. Expedition yachts have become the favorite of that group, designer Gregory Marshall told Robb Report. “These new owners don’t want to sit around and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Katy Perry’s Ultra-Private Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $19.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Singer Katy Perry might still be a California girl after relocating to Montecito in October 2020, but she’s saying goodbye to her beloved Beverly Hills. The pop star recently listed her exquisite residence in the celebrity-filled guarded enclave of Hidden Valley Road for $19.5 million, almost a year after selling the home’s guest house for a separate $7.5 million. She now lives full-time in her native Santa Barbara with her partner, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy. Perry purchased the Beverly Hills estate in 2017 for $18 million, property records show. Neighbors include other...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
VISTA.Today

Exton’s All-Fill Acquires New Lines of Business, Unveils Its First Turnkey Line with Universal Control System

As an internationally renowned manufacturer, Exton-based All-Fill leans on more than a half-century of experience to provide rugged, reliable, and accurate packaging equipment to help its customers meet the increasing production demands of today’s world. Developing and championing new machinery keeps the company on its toes, as it stays laser-focused on making the best products possible for its broad range of customers and being their single source for packaging machinery.
EXTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Heli#Luxury Car#Interiors#Bell Unveils#Executive Helicopter
hypebeast.com

Dior and Parley for the Oceans Unveil a New Season of Its Beachwear Capsule Line

Continuing with a first-time move, and its artistic director Kim Jones have teamed up with Parley for the Oceans to unveil the new season of its “Beachwear Capsule” line. Jones’ mission for the house is to become more eco-innovative and sustainable. With Parley’s stance against major ocean threats, the two brands have created a collection that features packable jackets, poplin pants, and the B23 sneakers (incorporating an Adriatic graphic heather fabric and biobased plastic soles).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Singapore Airlines’ Epic New A380 First-Class Suites Can Come With Double Beds for Couples

Click here to read the full article. Singapore Airlines is returning to the skies in style. After a nearly two-year pause during the pandemic, the airline’s Airbus A380 finally started flying passengers between New York’s JFK and Singapore’s Changi airport (with a stop in Frankfurt) again on Monday. This is in addition to the non-stop A350 flights between JFK and Newark’s EWR and Changi, which are also back in the air; the routes from Newark remain among the longest non-stop flights from the New York area, clocking in at approximately 18 hours and 45 minutes. It’s worth booking the A380 option with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This New 263-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Has a 2,100-Square-Foot Beach Club

Click here to read the full article. Amels has entered a new superyacht category with the official announcement of its new 80-meter (263-ft) yacht.  The Dutch yacht builder made the launch virtually during an online presentation from the Amsterdam Theater. The company said it was viewed by “tens of thousands.” The on-camera panel included Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yacht, Espen Øino, who designed the exterior, and Paul Costerus, interior designer at Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design. This all-star cast, comprised of the respected shipyard and two of the industry’s hottest design brands, also included the new 80-meter in a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Robb Report

The US Just Seized a $90 Million Superyacht Owned by Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg

Click here to read the full article. Another day, another superyacht confiscated on the high seas. US authorities seized a luxurious $90 million vessel owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg on Monday, as part of wide-ranging Western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The 255-footer in question, which goes by the name of Tango, was docked at the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands. Spanish authorities executed a court order placing a freeze on the vessel after the US Department of Justice obtained a seizure warrant seeking forfeiture due to Vekselberg’s alleged US...
POLITICS
Robb Report

How the San Fernando Valley Became SoCal’s Newest Real Estate Hotspot

Click here to read the full article. Long considered the Westside’s lesser sibling, the San Fernando Valley’s unique residential architecture and family-friendly neighborhoods increasingly are a draw. According to the Agency’s Red Paper, 2021 saw single-family home sales rise 16 percent year-over-year and the median sales price was up 15 percent in the Valley, the nostalgic locale of Paul Thomas Anderson’s best picture nominated film Licorice Pizza. “There’s been a huge exodus of people from other higher-density population areas right into the San Fernando Valley,” says Alessandro Corona of Douglas Elliman. (In Licorice Pizza, Bradley Cooper’s character lives in a 5,400-square-foot, English-manor-style...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Lotus’s First SUV, the All-Electric Eletre, Will Bring 600 HP of Grunt

Click here to read the full article. Electrification isn’t the only new thing Lotus is trying. The British marque unveiled its latest vehicle on Tuesday, an all-electric SUV called the Eletre. The vehicle is a true outlier for the Lotus, but if it can deliver on what’s been promised it will more than live up to the brand’s high-performance reputation. We may have known it was coming but it really can’t be stressed how much of a departure the Eletre is for Lotus. The automaker’s vehicles tend to be two things: sports cars and two-seaters (although a few have featured four). The...
CARS
Robb Report

The UK Has Seized a 192-Foot Russian Superyacht Worth $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after impounding a private jet with suspected links to a Russian billionaire, the UK has seized a $50 million superyacht owned by an unnamed Russian. The vessel in question, which goes by the name of Phi, was detained in London’s Canary Warf as part of the sanctions imposed against Russia for its attack on Ukraine, as reported by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Like the US and Europe, the UK has introduced a number of different sanctions against Russian oligarchs and businesses to increase economic pressure on Putin and the Kremlin. However, this is...
U.K.
Robb Report

This Rare 1960 Mercedes-Benz 220 SE Ponton Coupe and Matching Trailer Just Went up for Sale

Click here to read the full article. In today’s edition of exceptional finds, a stunning circa 1960 Mercedes-Benz has just been listed for sale. And to sweeten the deal, a matching sky-blue trailer comes with the classic coupe. Known as the Mercedes-Benz W128 220 SE Ponton, the model debuted in 1953 as the German marque’s second automotive design since the conclusion of WW2. It was also the carmaker’s first-ever monocoque, unitary body production model, andwas only produced for a decade. The two-door coupe is named after the German word for “pontoon” and boasts a bulbous style of bodywork that is accented...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This New Bulletproof Aston Martin Vantage Is Built for Real-Life International Spies

Click here to read the full article. James Bond has already shown the world that the Aston Martin DB5 is capable of taking a beating. Now one US company wants to prove the new Aston Martin Vantage is just as tough. AddArmor by Quality Coachworks has just unveiled a new fully armored version of the high-performance grand tourer designed to appeal to the MI6 agent within us all. The aftermarket outfit, started by former law enforcement and Special Operations specialists, has also released fortified Cadillac crossovers and Mercedes-Benz vans. The beefed-up Aston, which offers the “B4” level of protection, comes complete with bulletproof...
CARS
Robb Report

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Start Selling the Cybertruck Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders rejoice—your all-electric pickup will be here next year. Tech titan Elon Musk promised as much during the “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening of the EV maker’s new headquarters outside Austin, Texas on Thursday night. He also said that 2023 could see the debut of a couple of other anticipated Tesla vehicles as well. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Cybertruck, which was originally supposed to be available last year, would arrive in 2023. In a call with investors in January, Musk said the battery-powered truck would “most likely” go...
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

First Look: Live in Resort-Style Luxury at the New Ritz-Carlton Residences in Florida’s Estero Bay

Click here to read the full article. These days, Florida’s Gulf side isn’t only reserved for spring breakers. Several cities along the state’s southwestern coast are experiencing somewhat of a luxury revolution, driven heavily by the pandemic-inspired exodus from cities. Cities like Tampa, Sarasota, Sanibel and Naples are welcoming major luxury brand name hotels, like the Tampa Edition and Naples’ forthcoming Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, to their sandy shores.  Tucked between Sanibel Island and Naples, the Ritz-Carlton is one of those shiny new additions to Southwest Florida and is planting roots in Estero Bay with a new residential offering. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

One of the Late Prince Philip’s Historic Vintage Runabouts Is up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that late Prince Philip had a passion for watercraft. Now, one of the Duke of Edinburgh’s prized speedboats has been listed for auction at Bonhams. The MkIII Super Sports Runabout, which was one of just 607 produced between 1956 and 1959, belonged to His Royal Highness for more than 30 years and comes with quite a backstory. This MKII model is the successor of the original Albatross Runabout introduced in prototype form at the beginning of 1951. The stylish three-seater, which was designated Albatross MkII when it went into production, attracted a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Meet the Super Sleuths Who Track Down Assets Big Spenders Want to Keep Secret

Click here to read the full article. It was the names on children’s bedrooms that gave it away—everyone knows how territorial kids can be, staking claims with a dogged ferocity. The bedrooms themselves were inside a luxury property in London, worth tens of millions of pounds; Anna Gumowska had been trying to connect it with an elusive, ultrahigh-net-worth individual. She’d had little luck. Gumowska checked the land registry, where all homes in London must be logged, but that was of little use. Like so many of London’s priciest properties, this home was owned by an offshore shell corporation. “Most of...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

What Happens After a Superyacht Is Seized? It’s Uncharted Territory.

Click here to read the full article. Six weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, authorities are detaining more luxury yachts in global ports than ever. This week’s tally includes 12 vessels under construction in The Netherlands—the world’s foremost superyacht builder—and a $120 million yacht seized in Spanish waters on an FBI warrant. The US Department of Justice worked with Spanish authorities to capture the 255-foot Tango, owned by Motiv Telecom founder Viktor Vekselberg. The US has joined a growing number of countries detaining superyachts suspected of belonging to businessmen connected to Vladimir Putin. “Tango is not the first time the United States has...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy