DeVante Parker reportedly really wanted to play for the Patriots

Bill Belichick really wanted DeVante Parker, and DeVante Parker really wanted Bill Belichick.

What a match!

It was mildly surprising Saturday to see the Dolphins trade Parker to the Patriots, given their roles as division rivals. But now that more information has come out, the agreement makes more sense. Apparently, both parties really wanted this deal to get done.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport discussed the trade Monday, and said Belichick has always respected Parker’s game. The veteran wideout also feels the same way about the Patriots.

“From my understanding, [Parker] is someone that Coach Bill Belichick has liked for a long time, has always respected his skill set and really someone that he considers to be a solid addition to his receiving corp,” Rapoport said. “And then it went the other way, too. DeVante Parker wanted to be a member of the New England Patriots. He didn’t have a no-trade clause, so he didn’t have the power like that. It’s not like he’s Russell Wilson. But from my understanding, he made it very clear that he wanted to be a member of the Patriots, and as soon as general manager Chris Grier realized that was the best deal that they could get, it worked out well for all sides.”

The Patriots traded a 2023 third-round pick for Parker and a 2022 fifth-rounder. In 12 career games against New England, Parker caught 42 passes, and surpassed 100 yards in three of those contests. His best performance came in 2019’s season finale, when reeled in eight catches for 137 yards against then-Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

Belichick has a long history of picking up players who have been successful against the Patriots, with Wes Welker being the most notable example. We’ll see if Parker follows in the former Dolphins’ footsteps.