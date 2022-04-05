EPPD: 10 year old girl tasered in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released details of a situation that ended with officers tasering a 10-year-old girl.
According to EPPD officials, the incident took place on Sunday, April 3, along the 4600 block of Atlas in Northeast El Paso.
Officers, along with the Crisis Intervention Team, were sent to the home on a call of a ‘suicidal girl, armed with a knife.’
According to EPPD, the girl’s parents were unable to restrain her and she fled before officers arrived.
If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the Emergence Crisis Hotline (Mental Health Crisis) 24/7: 915.779.1800
- Windy & Dry, Cooling Off 4-6-2022
- Family and friends in search of missing loved one from Midland
- Cooling Down Soon? – 4-5-22
- Fans disappointed over Mickelson canceling, comments
- New ECISD high school a real possibility
- Meet the winner: Suzanne Rathbun
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 2