North Alabama Agriplex Little Farmers and Heritage Skills events this week

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex is hosting two events this week, part of the Little Farmers program. “Farm Animal Babies” event will be Friday, April 8. There are two time slots: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The cost is $10 per child. The Little Farmers program is open to children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent. The children will get to meet with new farm animals, including baby goats, lambs, turtles and rabbits. The event will start out with a story time, and then there will be an educational hands-on station where kids can interact with the animals while learning.

The Heritage Skills programs are for adults to have the opportunity to learn heritage skills passed down through generations. The “Healthy Country Cooking on a Dime” program will be on Thursday, April 7 at 6:00 p.m. Participants will get to watch demonstrations and taste prepared foods. They will be sent home with recipes and learn meal planning and budgeting techniques. Extension Coordinator Kira Sims and SNAP educator Della Bramley will be accompanying the Agriplex and helping to lead the program. Agriplex Director Rachel Dawsey said, “Our idea is to focus on specific produce that you can get locally and then cook without it being expensive too. We want to look at local, fresh, good tasting produce that is healthy, but also can be cheap.”

Dawsey will be bringing sweet potato black bean quesadillas among the other foods. There will also be smoothies, and participants will be shown how to make dried beans. “When we planned this program, the price of food had not gone up that much, and now definitely the price of groceries has skyrocketed, so its very timely,” said Dawsey.

