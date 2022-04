Crypto can be risky. Should you take a chance on it?. Many investors have enjoyed great success with cryptocurrency. Dave Ramsey, however, is not a fan for a few reasons. Any money you might need for a near-term goal, like buying a home, should be tucked away in a safe place, like a savings account. It's also important to keep enough money in your savings account to cover three to six months of essential living expenses.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO