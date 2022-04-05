ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Texas severe weather causes problems at airports

Cover picture for the articleMonday night’s weather has caused more woes for travelers at DFW Airport and Love Field. Monday, DFW had 41 departing flights canceled and 173...

KHOU

DFW weather updates: Tornado touches down in North Texas

DALLAS — We're currently tracking storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10. A tornado watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including the metroplex. Latest...
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
CBS DFW

Passenger Removed From Southwest Flight Out Of Dallas Love Field For Refusing To Wear Mask

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight out of Dallas Love Field Wednesday, March 30, was delayed after a passenger on board refused to wear a mask. Before she was taken off the plane, she compared herself to Rosa Parks and Anne Frank. “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either. It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either.. We have to take a stand.” Passengers on Southwest flight from Dallas – Long Beach had to deplane this afternoon after a passenger refused to wear a mask. In recorded video she says “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either”“It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either..we have to take a stand” pic.twitter.com/G60ngUI5RX — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) March 30, 2022 Passengers headed to Long Beach ended up getting nearly two hours late. Earlier this month, the Southwest flight attendants union called on the White House to drop the mask mandate, saying enforcing mask compliance is one of the most difficult jobs they ever faced. The federal mask mandate on airplanes and in airports remains in effect at least until April 18.  
KLTV

Storms leave behind damage in Tyler

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - One person has died as a result of the Tuesday morning storms. Severe storms left behind damage as they moved through East Texas Tuesday morning. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, emergency responders are trying to get access to the victim, as of 7 a.m. He said he had no other details on the death.
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
KHOU

1 dead in East Texas following severe overnight storms, officials say

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Officials identified the East Texas resident who died during overnight Monday and early Tuesday morning severe storms. On Tuesday afternoon, the Whitehouse Police Department identified W. M. Soloman, 71, as the person who died during the storms that passed through the city early Tuesday morning. Whitehouse...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LIVE RADAR: Severe Storms Push Out of DFW, Through Eastern Counties

If you haven't already, download our app now so that you'll receive timely storm alerts and notifications (phones/tablets) of live weather updates as storms move into the Metroplex. Click here to get the NBC 5 app for your phone, tablet, or television. Severe thunderstorms pushed through the Metroplex Monday night,...
CBS 42

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies. A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. […]
AccuWeather

Lightning sparks fires, strong winds topple trucks in Texas

Intense storms blitzed across northern Texas Monday night, pelting the area with large hail, flooding rain and likely tornadoes. Over 30,000 electric customers were without power early Tuesday morning in the wake of the storms, according to PowerOutage.US. The number of outages has gradually been falling as crews work to turn on the lights for residents and businesses across the region affected by the severe weather.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fires, flooding, at least one injury after North Texas tornadoes

ALVARADO, Texas — Severe storms across North Texas Monday night resulted in tornado damage, flash flooding and at least one injury, according to officials. Damage was reported across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. KXAS in Fort Worth reported a tornado was seen just before 11:00 p.m. near Alvarado heading […]
TODAY.com

Severe weather causes widespread damage in the South

Severe storms slammed Texas with tornadoes, heavy wind, rain and snow across the state. Dozens of homes were destroyed, but Gov. Greg Abbott says no fatalities were reported. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY, and Al Roker has the latest forecast.March 22, 2022.
DFW Community News

Update: Hail possible in southern Denton County

Around 8 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of Denton County, including the Argyle and Flower Mound areas, until 9 p.m. The storm can bring wind up to 60 mph and hail as large as tennis balls, according to the weather service. Most residents in southern Denton County are more likely to see hail around the size of golf balls.
