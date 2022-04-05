ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sono Motors signs up new partner for solar car

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MTFr_0ezrsnky00

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Sono Motors has signed up a new partner for its partly solar-powered cars and is sticking to its goal of commercial production in 2023, after abandoning talks with the electric carmaking arm of indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande.

Sono said on Tuesday it would produce its first vehicles in Finland with supplier Valmet Automotive, rather than in Sweden as originally envisaged.

The company had said in 2019 its production partner would be National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), the Swedish electric vehicle unit of Evergrande Group (3333.HK), but a binding agreement was not signed.

NEVS was in talks with venture capital firms late last year to find new owners as its Chinese parent struggled under more than $300 billion of debt. read more

Sono, founded in 2016 in Munich, is developing a fully-electric vehicle with solar cells integrated into the body, boosting the car's range by an average of 112 kilometres per week beyond the 305-kilometre range of its battery.

Valmet Automotive, whose largest shareholders include China's battery cell manufacturer CATL (300750.SZ), also produces cars for Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) and makes battery modules at two plants in Finland, with a third opening in Germany this year.

Sono, which began trading on the NASDAQ in November to try to attract early-stage investors after finding itself on the brink of insolvency, is currently working to validate its mass production plans with vehicles being built in Germany.

It expects to produce a low four-digit volume of cars in its first year, with a view to ramping up to 43,000 a year, it said.

The net price of Sono's vehicle, currently 23,950 euros ($26,271), will rise to 25,126 euros once the company hits 18,500 reservations from the around 17,000 registered so far, it said, citing rising manufacturing costs.

The company aims to keep costs down by offering just one model, relying on third-party production and using off-the-shelf components from suppliers including Vitesco (VTSCn.DE) and Hella GmbH, it said in a November regulatory filing.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Madeline Chambers and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

New car prices are going up, especially for these 3 brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For those in the market for a new car, they should be prepared to pay more than the listed price. In fact, according to the automotive industry website Edmunds.com, 82% of new car buyers in January 2022 paid above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).
CHARLOTTE, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Solar Car#Sono Motors#Chinese#Valmet Automotive#Swedish#Evergrande Group#Catl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Reuters

Italy reports 63,992 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 112 deaths

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italy reported 63,992 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 66,535 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 112 from 144. Italy has registered 160,658 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Sri Lanka to seek $3 billion to stave off crisis

COLOMBO, April 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will need about $3 billion in external assistance in the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items including fuel and medicine, its finance minister told Reuters on Saturday. The island nation of 22 million people has been hit by prolonged...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systems

April 9 (Reuters) - Russia, hit by Western sanctions, has called on the BRICS group of emerging economies to extend the use of national currencies and integrate payment systems, the finance ministry said on Saturday. Sanctions have cut Russia off from the global financial system and from nearly half of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy