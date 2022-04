Dash cams are a viable solution to a variety of different issues, and in fact, in many parts of the world, these devices are actually required equipment by insurance companies. Here in North America, however, dash cams have yet to really hit the mainstream, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer the consumer. As such, it makes sense that GM should offer a dash cam mode in its vehicles.

CARS ・ 21 DAYS AGO