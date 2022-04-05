ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cincinnati: Early Voting For Ohio Begins May 3rd

By Don Juan Fasho
 4 days ago

Early voting for Ohio starts on May 3rd.

But 3 races will not be on the ballot. Ohio House, Ohio Senate, and State Central Committee. because of an ongoing dispute

A second primary date will be set for these races sometime later this year before the Nov. 8 general election.

The races you can vote on now include U.S. Congress, Senator, Governor, State Attorney General, State Auditor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, judicial candidates, local candidates and issues. ( FOX19 )

