Congratulations to Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker are celebrating 8 years of marriage.

They both shared their love for each other via Instagram it was so sweet.

In Burruss’ post, she shared a video montage featuring photos of her and Tucker together, set to her song “Forever Love” featuring Q. Parker. Check out the video below!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)