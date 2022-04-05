ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greens launch local election campaign

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-leader of the Greens, Carla Denyer, said people wanted...

WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
The Independent

Homes for Ukraine campaign launched with no limit on numbers

No limit will be placed on the number of Ukrainians who can be offered a home in Britain, Michael Gove has said.The Government launched the sponsorship scheme – Homes for Ukraine – to allow people and organisations to give Ukrainians fleeing the war a place to stay on Monday afternoon.Communities Secretary Michael Gove told MPs Ukrainians will be able to live and work in the UK for up to three years under the scheme, with “full and unrestricted access to benefits, healthcare, employment and other support”.Those offering a place to stay will receive a tax-free monthly payment of £350 which...
WORLD
BBC

Trump's Truth Social app branded a disaster

In October, Donald Trump announced he was planning to launch a revolutionary technology company. "I created Truth Social… to stand up to the tyranny of big tech," he said. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter yet your favourite American president has been silenced."
POTUS
BBC

Russian ambassador no longer welcome, says Edinburgh council leader

The Russian ambassador to the UK has been told by Edinburgh's council leader that his country's consulate is no longer welcome in Scotland's capital. Councillors made the decision to send a letter announcing the decision to Andrei Kelin in London. It said it would sever all engagement with the Russian...
POLITICS
