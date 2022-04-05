Greens launch local election campaign

No limit will be placed on the number of Ukrainians who can be offered a home in Britain, Michael Gove has said.The Government launched the sponsorship scheme – Homes for Ukraine – to allow people and organisations to give Ukrainians fleeing the war a place to stay on Monday afternoon.Communities Secretary Michael Gove told MPs Ukrainians will be able to live and work in the UK for up to three years under the scheme, with “full and unrestricted access to benefits, healthcare, employment and other support”.Those offering a place to stay will receive a tax-free monthly payment of £350 which...

WORLD ・ 26 DAYS AGO