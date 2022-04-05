ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 dead in Hungary after train collides with truck

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRXA1_0ezrpM5G00

April 5 (UPI) -- Five people died and at least 10 others were injured when a train derailed from its tracks after hitting a pickup truck in southern Hungary on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Five of seven passengers in the truck died, according to reports. The accident happened in Mindszent, about 87 miles southeast of Budapest near the Hungarian-Serbian border before dawn, officials said.

Law enforcement officers said the vehicle drove onto the track crossing as the train traveled down the tracks going from Szentes to Hodmezovasarhely.

The commercial train was transporting 22 passengers at the time of the crash, Hungary's national railway company MAV said. The company said the railway lights operated properly at the time of the crash before the vehicle crossed the track in front of the train.

Officials called in buses to transport the remaining passengers to Hodmezovasarhely until Wednesday morning.

