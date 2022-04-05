ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

IPv4 Vs IPv6: Which Is Faster?

By Gabriel Moss
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While both internet protocols have been...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

ExpressVPN vs. IPVanish: Which is the better VPN in 2022?

There are dozens of different VPN providers which is what makes knowing the best VPN so hard to figure out. While browsing the internet, you’ve probably come across some big VPN names like ExpressVPN and IPVanish, but does that mean they are worth signing up for? That’s where it’s incredibly useful to do some research and find out more about both services. In most cases, they are both worthy VPNs but you may find one suits your needs better.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Snap vs. AppImage vs. Flatpak: What Is the Difference and Which Is Best for You?

Linux systems are popular for many reasons, but installing applications is not one of them. Apps in Linux are delivered as packages and come in all sorts of flavors. Packaging systems differ in terms of installation, usability, and update mechanisms. Below, we'll look at and compare three prominent package formats:...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Tethering Vs Hotspot: Which Is Better

People have been using both tethering and hotspot services to share internet connections. While both provide localized Wi-Fi services to connected devices, they work differently. Tethering is more of a general term for bridging internet connection over other devices. You can use it through different media. Hotspot, meanwhile, is a...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipv4#Ipv6
SlashGear

Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Has Everyone's Attention

Elon Musk is now the biggest shareholder in Twitter, thanks to a recent stock purchase that raises his stake in the social media company to 9.2% at the time of disclosure. As per a Schedule 13G declaration filed before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk now owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter. As per Bloomberg's data, Musk's stake in Twitter is valued at $2.89 billion at the time of market closing on Friday last week. Interestingly, Musk's Twitter stake is now more than four times that of Twitter's co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, who currently owns a 2.25% stake in the company. Musk, the richest man on the planet, often sends share markets in a tizzy with his moves and his stake in Twitter is having similar effects.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

NordVPN vs. TunnelBear: Which is the better VPN in 2022?

Knowing the best VPN for your needs is an important step when signing up for a new service to keep your data protected. Both NordVPN and TunnelBear are major names in the VPN field but there are some significant differences between the two. While both are worth considering, different users will find different advantages depending on what they need from a VPN. It’s important to know exactly what each service brings to the VPN world so you can see what’s the best value for you.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
makeuseof.com

Hinge vs. Tinder: Which One Is Better?

You can find numerous online dating apps for your smartphone, and choosing one might be confusing, especially when you don't know which app is most suitable for your interests. While Tinder is the most popular online dating app, that doesn't mean it's the best for you. If you're looking for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Creative Bloq

XP-Pen vs Huion: which is right for you?

XP-Pen vs Huion? This is a question that any creative on a budget may well ask themselves, as they hunt for a great drawing tablet that doesn’t require paying the price for a Wacom or a top-end iPad Pro. Whereas once Wacom was the only real name in drawing...
ELECTRONICS
KTEN.com

Platinum vs. Gold Investment: Which Is Better?

Most investors are familiar with traditional assets, such as stocks, mutual funds, bonds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But if you have the goal of diversification, you may want to look toward other investments. Platinum and gold are two precious metals and nontraditional assets that investors may use for financial benefits, such as hedging against inflation. Each one comes with unique advantages and disadvantages that makes them better suited for specific types of investors.
MARKETS
SlashGear

Google Teams With iFixit To Help With DIY Pixel Phone Repairs

In November 2021, Apple announced its Self Service Repair program to provide parts, tools, and manuals to customers that want to fix their phones — specifically the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 — themselves. At the time, the company said the program would start in early 2022, but it hasn't given any updates since. Now Google has announced that it is stepping up the plate in the Right to Repair revolution forward and teaming up with iFixit to launch a self-repair program for Pixel owners. iFixit said in a separate blog post that they'll launch the Pixel self-repair program in Summer 2022. Parts like batteries, cameras, and replacement displays — as well as other things that are normally used for common Pixel repairs — will be available to purchase on the iFixit site in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and other European Union countries where the phone is available.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How To Share Your Calendar In Outlook

If you use Microsoft Outlook, be it at home or at work, you probably know that it's a handy tool, but perhaps not always the most intuitive. One of Outlook's hidden gems is the ability to share your calendar with others — this lets them know when you're free and makes setting up meetings much easier. You can do this by sharing your schedule directly from the Calendar portion of Outlook. In this guide, we'll talk about the easiest ways to do this.
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

SlashGear

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy