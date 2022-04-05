IPv4 Vs IPv6: Which Is Faster?

In November 2021, Apple announced its Self Service Repair program to provide parts, tools, and manuals to customers that want to fix their phones — specifically the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 — themselves. At the time, the company said the program would start in early 2022, but it hasn't given any updates since. Now Google has announced that it is stepping up the plate in the Right to Repair revolution forward and teaming up with iFixit to launch a self-repair program for Pixel owners. iFixit said in a separate blog post that they'll launch the Pixel self-repair program in Summer 2022. Parts like batteries, cameras, and replacement displays — as well as other things that are normally used for common Pixel repairs — will be available to purchase on the iFixit site in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and other European Union countries where the phone is available.

