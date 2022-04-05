Drum circle taps into healing: Local group focused on health properties of music

Mary Ertel of Vernon has been drumming for 30 years, first using her drum as a tool for healing at local hospitals and senior centers, before starting the Community Drum Circle at Unitarian Universalist Society: East in Manchester.

Health and music have been intrinsically tied for centuries with the concept of music therapy dating to early 19th century when doctors and psychiatrists began studying the effect of music on patients with diseases. A 2016 scientific study published in “Deutsches Arzteblatt,” a German-language medical magazine, found that listening to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Johann Strauss lowered blood pressure and heart rates.

“I believe in vibrational healing,” Ertel said. “When I leave here, I’m floating on vibrations for awhile.”

“I used to teach at CCSU,” she said. “I taught sociology. I met other drum circle people and I thought I’d have my own circle. For awhile I played at senior centers.”

While playing at the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center-Eastern Connecticut at Manchester Memorial Hospital, Ertel said, she met future member Paul Cocuzzo of Manchester.

Cocuzzo saw an ad for the drum circle in the Journal Inquirer.

“It sounded like fun,” he said. “I knew nothing about it. I still use Mary’s drums.”

“Drumming can have healing properties,” Ertel said, “so they let me use the cancer center. It was a wonderful space.”

Joyce Kettle of Vernon also said she joined the drum circle after she saw an ad in the JI.

“I saw the advertisement and I said, ‘This looks like something I might enjoy,’” Kettle said.

Kettle had never played a drum before, she said.

“I loved it and we became very good friends,” she said.

The drum circle eventually moved from the cancer center and relocated to the Unitarian Universalist Society: East on West Vernon Street.

Along with drums such as the djembe, Ertel and Cocuzzo bring other percussion items such as make-shift rattles.

“I had connections here,” Cocuzzo said, referring to the Manchester church. “I asked the adult religious ed committee that does activities here, and they thought it would be an appropriate activity here at the church. It’s an official church activity, so we don’t have to pay anything to be here.”

Very few participants in the drum circle are attendees of the Unitarian Society, he said.

“I think some of them knew about it already,” he added.

“I started with the drum circle here about seven years ago,” said Kenneth Crupa of Tolland, who plays a small marimba with the group. “I had fooled with the djembe for awhile and put it aside for several years. In the meantime I was playing drums for a classic rock band.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to gatherings in March 2020, the drum circle had as many as 18 participants during a session, Cocuzzo said.

They resumed playing together in November, he said.

The sessions are generally simple, Ertel said, leading everything with a four-beat pattern, avoiding more complicated 5-, 7-, or 11-beat patterns.

“We do basic, easy patterns,” Cocuzzo said. “Mary might suggest a pattern and demonstrate, and we join in, and then people are free to innovate as long as they respect the beat.”

“It feels really good to be a part of something,” said Dorayne Carter of Mansfield. “Especially being a little creative. That’s what I love about it. It’s therapeutic. It’s a way to heal, come together. You have to listen to each other.”

“It’s fun,” said Cocuzzo. “There’s a framework and conversation that happens with the drums. Sometimes we really get in sync and it’s quite an experience.”

“I have music bubbling up inside me all the time,” Crupa said. “I don’t know where it comes from, but when I come here, it flows.”