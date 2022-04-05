ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Rep. Spanberger introduces new trucker bill

By Dryden Quigley
NBC 29 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is introducing a new bill to help fix the shortage of truck drivers in Virginia. America had 80,000...

President TaliBiden
4d ago

Why are these Democrats all of a sudden coming out and supporting blue collar workers? Last year they hated us. Oh that's right, this is an election year. Next year they will hate us again.

