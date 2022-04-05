ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, another hurt in Mission Bay rollover crash

By Dillon Davis
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO – One person was killed and one was hurt late Monday in a rollover crash in Mission Bay, police said.

About 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 1900 West Mission Bay Drive located near Sea World Drive after a vehicle crashed into a female pedestrian, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

Police say the woman walked into the path of oncoming traffic mid-block when she was nearly struck by one vehicle, which swerved and missed her. The pedestrian then was hit by a second vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl, resulting in fatal injuries. Her name was not released by authorities.

Armed man shot by police in San Carlos dies

The teen’s car struck the center median following the crash and overturned on West Mission Bay Drive. She was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, Buttle said.

Few other details were available, but Buttle said DUI was not a factor.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating what led up to the crash.

Donna Jean Warlick
4d ago

My heart goes out to the 17 year old, who has to live with this memory because of another person's stupidity. I hope she can find peace that this was not her fault, and receive counseling if necessary.

