Shane McMahon’s son, Declan James McMahon, has committed to play college football at Indiana University. He is a running back. The oldest grandchild to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon announced this week that he is set to become a Hoosier. Declan, born on February 13, 2004, noted on Twitter that he visited with several schools in recent months, including Rutgers and Duke, but finally decided on Indiana this week. Declan’s Twitter bio lists him as a 6-foot 190-pound running back, who attended Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, Class of 2022. He has also played the position of quarterback.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO