We are nearing the weekend, but before we get there, we have a busy St. Patrick's Day coming. It will be more gray than blue above our heads today. It won't be a completely dry day, showers are expected to move through in the afternoon and evening hours. Portland will begin the day with clouds. High pressure from Wednesday will start to giveaway to a weak disturbance by early afternoon. Temperatures holding to the lower to mid 50s in the Willamette Valley.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 DAYS AGO