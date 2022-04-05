ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5

By Kaitlin Howell
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies.

A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) worked to clear storm debris from a possible tornado on U.S. 80 in Newton County on Tuesday.

There was also possible tornado damage along Sherman Hill Road near Highway 501 in Scott County. There was a large ball of debris on radar as the storm passed over the south side of Lake.

In Rankin County, neighbors reported seeing hail outside their homes early Tuesday morning. The storms also caused a tree to fall on Red Oak and Meagan Drive in Byram. The storms also caused damaged to a fence on Gary Road and Meagan Drive in Byram.

In Hattiesburg, police reported multiple streets were flooded throughout the city Tuesday morning. The roads include Highway 49 at Village Lane, Bay Street, 7th Avenue, 25th Avenue, McCleod at Main Street, South 40th at Mamie, the 400 block of N. 39th Avenue and Highway 49 at West PineDo.

Police said drivers should not drive around barricades or cross a flooded roadway.

    A dashcam photo shows a possible tornado as it approached Highway 49 just north of Collins around 7:30 a.m. on April 5, 2022 (Courtesy: Tillman B. Rodabough IV)
    Fallen tree on Red Oak and Meagan Drive in Byram on April 5, 2022
    Fallen tree on Red Oak and Meagan Drive in Byram on April 5, 2022
    Fallen tree on Red Oak and Meagan Drive in Byram on April 5, 2022
    Damaged fence on Gary Road and Meagan Drive in Byram on April 5, 2022
    Damaged fence on Gary Road and Meagan Drive in Byram on April 5, 2022
    Flash flooding on 7th at 25th in Hattiesburg on April 5, 2022 (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police)
    Flash flooding on Mamie Street in Hattiesburg on April 5, 2022 (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police)
    Possible tornado damage on Sherman Hill Road near Hwy. 501 in Scott County on April 5, 2022
    Possible tornado damage on Sherman Hill Road near Hwy. 501 in Scott County on April 5, 2022
    Possible tornado damage on Sherman Hill Road near Hwy. 501 in Scott County on April 5, 2022
    Damage on Dan Easterling Road in Collins on April 5, 2022
    Damage on Dan Easterling Road in Collins on April 5, 2022
    Damage on Dan Easterling Road in Collins on April 5, 2022

