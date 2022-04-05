PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies.
A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. So far, no injuries have been reported.LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 5
Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) worked to clear storm debris from a possible tornado on U.S. 80 in Newton County on Tuesday.
There was also possible tornado damage along Sherman Hill Road near Highway 501 in Scott County. There was a large ball of debris on radar as the storm passed over the south side of Lake.
In Rankin County, neighbors reported seeing hail outside their homes early Tuesday morning. The storms also caused a tree to fall on Red Oak and Meagan Drive in Byram. The storms also caused damaged to a fence on Gary Road and Meagan Drive in Byram.
In Hattiesburg, police reported multiple streets were flooded throughout the city Tuesday morning. The roads include Highway 49 at Village Lane, Bay Street, 7th Avenue, 25th Avenue, McCleod at Main Street, South 40th at Mamie, the 400 block of N. 39th Avenue and Highway 49 at West PineDo.Thousands of power outages reported in Mississippi on April 5
Police said drivers should not drive around barricades or cross a flooded roadway.
