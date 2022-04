After two long years of pandemic restrictions, travel is likely to offer a relative refuge from concerns about an inflation-fueled slowdown in consumer spending. Airline fares are on the rise. Michael O'Leary, chief executive officer of European low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings, expects average prices to rise 5% to 10% from 2019 levels during this summer's peak season, the Irish Independent reported. The cost of lodging at hotels and motels in the U.S., meanwhile, has already surpassed pre-pandemic benchmarks, according to February data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And yet all travel industry executives can talk about is how red hot demand is for their services.

