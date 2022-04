During the height of the pandemic, doing daily life things felt hard for some of us, and tackling big projects was nearly impossible. As we peek back out into the world, it can be overwhelming, especially when it’s suddenly tax season. Another alarming realization, if you haven’t paid taxes at all during the pandemic, is that it is now the year 2022. We’re nearing the tax deadline (which hasn’t been delayed this year) but don’t panic because we talked to experts about how to get your files in order.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO