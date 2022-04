A new study published Sunday found that American viewers are likely to change their political views based on the media outlets from which they get their information. David E. Broockman of the University of California, Berkeley and Joshua Kalla of Yale spent five years researching the effect of partisan media on people’s political views. They tested their theory by gathering a sample of Fox News viewers, some of whom were paid to watch CNN for about seven hours a per week during the month of September 2020. The control group, comprised of the rest of the participants, continued to watch Fox News.

