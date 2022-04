How does Jack White cap off a whirlwind Friday? By staging a surprise wedding onstage in front of an audience of his fans, of course. According to a tweet by the Detroit News, White married his girlfriend, fellow musician and songwriter Olivia Jean, during his sold-out Supply Chain Issues tour opener at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre mere moments after proposing during a rendition of The White Stripes’ 2001 single, “Hotel Yorba.” White’s mother and Jean’s father, according to the Detroit Free Press, were in attendance for the impromptu nuptials, while each musician’s bass players served as best man and maid of honor.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO