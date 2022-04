WICHITA — Last season, Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Andy Pages won High-A Central League Player of the Year honors after hitting 31 homers and collecting 88 RBI with the Great Lakes Loons. If Friday night’s 2022 Double-A opener is any indication, he might be in the conversation at the end of this season for the same award in the Texas League. Pages finished with two hits and three runs batted in to lead the Tulsa Drillers to a 5-4 victory over the Wind Surge at Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium.

WICHITA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO