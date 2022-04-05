ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas

By Eileen Reslen
 4 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot .

The pair eloped at a Las Vegas chapel at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time Monday after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards together, TMZ reported Tuesday.

A source told Page Six exclusively, however, that the ceremony was not legally binding .

Insiders told TMZ that Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, did not allow the venue to take pictures and had their own photographer and security instead.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum and the Blink-182 drummer reportedly asked for an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the ceremony.

However, this will not be the PDA-packing lovebirds’ only wedding, according to the report.

Sources also said there will be “several” other celebrations with “lots of fanfare.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oj7cC_0ezrmP1U00 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly married.Getty Images for The Recording A

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in a beachfront proposal in October 2021 after dating for about nine months.

The musician proposed at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel surrounded by an elaborate display of red roses and white candles. He wore a black and white striped shirt and dark pants while the reality star rocked a flowing black ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJldC_0ezrmP1U00 Kardashian and Barker touched tongues — as usual — at the Grammys just hours before their reported wedding.EPA

This is the Poosh founder’s first marriage, although she has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, her rocker beau has been married twice before: to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Moakler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Av9GT_0ezrmP1U00 The couple’s engagement will be featured on the premiere season of “The Kardashians” on Hulu.kourtneykardash/Instagram

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on the reported Sin City wedding.

