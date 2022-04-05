Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Two helpers Monday

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO