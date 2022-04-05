ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Two helpers Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McAvoy collected two assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#Helpers
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy