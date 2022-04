It has never been enough for politicians to abide by the law. Voters quite rightly expect much more: for their leaders to uphold standards of integrity and honesty and the spirit of the rules that they expect everyone else to live by. This is why the revelations about the financial affairs of Rishi Sunak and his wife are so damaging, not just to him personally, but to the government in which he serves and the wider political system. Sunak’s wife appears to have reduced her tax liability through tax arrangements that call into question their household’s commitment to paying their fair share into the Treasury coffers that Sunak, as chancellor, is responsible for.

